157 / 365
Inflight Sight
That first glimpse of home is always breathtaking. What better way to return than on a clear crisp Winter morning? This is Australia.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
699
photos
12
followers
11
following
2025
Pixel 7
7th June 2025 1:50pm
#home
#australia
#travel
#flight
