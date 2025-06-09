Sign up
158 / 365
Beauty in Savannah
Savannah was an amazing city to visit. Beauty in the architecture and the gardens.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
700
photos
12
followers
11
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
31st May 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#usa
,
#gardens
,
#urban
,
#savannah
