163 / 365
Shuttle Simulator
The nearest I will get to space. The view from inside the shuttle simulator. You get vibration, noise and the all important countdown.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
3rd June 2025 11:24am
Tags
kennedy space center
,
#nasa
,
#space#shuttle
