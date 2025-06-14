Previous
Shuttle Simulator by elf
163 / 365

Shuttle Simulator

The nearest I will get to space. The view from inside the shuttle simulator. You get vibration, noise and the all important countdown.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
44% complete

