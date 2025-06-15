Previous
Zygo Cactus by elf
Zygo Cactus

I have really struggled to keep these plants alive let alone flower. So very happy to see this.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
