165 / 365
Past and Present
These are fabric art made by members of the community and were in display at an event called Community Threads celebrating where people came from and how they enjoy living in Australia now A celebration of multiculturalism.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#art
,
#community
,
community art exhibition
