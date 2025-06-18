Previous
Past and Present by elf
165 / 365

Past and Present

These are fabric art made by members of the community and were in display at an event called Community Threads celebrating where people came from and how they enjoy living in Australia now A celebration of multiculturalism.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact