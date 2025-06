Dreams Can Come True

This is DJ it turns out he lives in my local community. He trained as a concert pianist in Sydney and Moscow. Tragically he suffered a stroke which affected his right side and was no longer able to play.

He eventually taught himself to play classical music with one hand.

It was my great privilege to hear him play before the community.

He became a celebrity because he was on The Piano on ABC TV Australia featuring Harry Connick Jr.Bravo!