Winter Solstice Campfire by elf
Winter Solstice Campfire

I spent the Winter Solstice under the stars in the mountains by a campfire at a choir retreat. Add 70 heavenly voices and it was magical.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
