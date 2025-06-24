Previous
Literary Life by elf
Literary Life

Jane Caro on the left has released her book "Lyrebird."
Lyrebirds are wonderful mimics and this murder mystery hinges on a lyrebird replicating a woman's cry for help and her murder in the bush.
ELFord 🇦🇺

