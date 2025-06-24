Sign up
Literary Life
Jane Caro on the left has released her book "Lyrebird."
Lyrebirds are wonderful mimics and this murder mystery hinges on a lyrebird replicating a woman's cry for help and her murder in the bush.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
2025
Pixel 7
23rd June 2025 6:37pm
#books
,
#birds
,
#australia
,
#fiction
,
#birdsong
,
#janecaro
