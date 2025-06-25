Previous
Quick Sticks by elf
174 / 365

Quick Sticks

I did a bucket drumming workshop on the weekend and I decorated these as mementos of our joint effort.
They loved them.
ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

