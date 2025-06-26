Previous
Art Imitating Life by elf
175 / 365

Art Imitating Life

I had lunch with my Art Tutor yesterday and we did some drawings. She's much quicker than me and painted hers. The cafe owner was so impressed he videoed our efforts.
ELFord 🇦🇺

