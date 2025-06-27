Previous
Deceptive by elf
176 / 365

Deceptive

This is a really beautiful view. The problem is it's only 7C and the wind is off the snow.
It requires gloves, hats and serious coats.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact