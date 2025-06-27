Sign up
Previous
176 / 365
Deceptive
This is a really beautiful view. The problem is it's only 7C and the wind is off the snow.
It requires gloves, hats and serious coats.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
718
photos
12
followers
11
following
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Tags
#winter
,
#water
,
#sunny
,
#riverfront
