177 / 365
Winter Beach
I returned to the place where we gathered to have our photos taken for our Writer's Group Collection cover photo..
Our book is being published Monday and we're just a tiny bit excited.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
1
2025
Pixel 7
28th June 2025 10:52am
#beach
#winter
#ocean
