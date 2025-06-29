Previous
Sketch and Paint by elf
178 / 365

Sketch and Paint

Lazy Sunday doing household tasks. My indulgence painting the colour onto the sketch I made Thursday.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s wonderful… clever girl
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact