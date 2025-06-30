Previous
Winter Sunset by elf
179 / 365

Winter Sunset

I looked up and snapped this shot. The colour is outstanding.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact