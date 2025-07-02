Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
Second Stage
This bromeliad is an air plant just wired to a bare branch. It keeps producing more interesting colours as the weeks go by. Tillandsia.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
723
photos
13
followers
12
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
2nd July 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#pink
,
#plants
,
#mauve
,
#bromeliad
,
#airplants
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close