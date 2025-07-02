Previous
Second Stage by elf
181 / 365

Second Stage

This bromeliad is an air plant just wired to a bare branch. It keeps producing more interesting colours as the weeks go by. Tillandsia.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact