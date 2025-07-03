Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
A Quiet Toast
A few bubbles with a friend to celebrate the events of the week.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
724
photos
13
followers
12
following
49% complete
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
3rd July 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#toast
,
#champagne
,
#celebration
,
#friendship
Beverley
ace
Exciting for you… very well done…
July 3rd, 2025
