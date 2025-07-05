Sign up
184 / 365
Behind the Door
I wanted to know what was behind the door. It looked very inviting in the afternoon sun.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Tags
#garden
,
#buildings
,
#doorway
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture in the sunshine, the plant is gorgeous & thriving… the door is very beautiful
July 6th, 2025
