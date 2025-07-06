Previous
Next
Green Machines by elf
185 / 365

Green Machines

Spotted at the mountain cafe called Pie in the Sky. It attracts motor enthusiasts of both 2 and 4 wheeled vehicles.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very groovy…
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact