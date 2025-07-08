Previous
Think Laugh Cry - Book Launch by elf
187 / 365

Think Laugh Cry - Book Launch

My writers group just released this collection of short stories.
I took this photo of the book as part of the promotion for the launch.
ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
