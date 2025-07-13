Sign up
192 / 365
Tumbling Vibrancy
I don't know what this plant is called but it flowers profusely in winter and always looks cheery.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
13th July 2025 3:28pm
Tags
#garden
#flowers
#plants
#flora
#vines
