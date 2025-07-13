Previous
Tumbling Vibrancy by elf
192 / 365

Tumbling Vibrancy

I don't know what this plant is called but it flowers profusely in winter and always looks cheery.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact