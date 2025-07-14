Previous
Sunset over Cosmos by elf
Sunset over Cosmos

We have just had the most spectacular sunset. So special even our weather bureau is explaining why they are extra colourful during the winter. Angle of the sun apparently.
I just like them.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
