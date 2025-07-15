Previous
Next
Gum Blossom by elf
194 / 365

Gum Blossom

Soft, delicate and abundant.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
beautiful Blossom and colour fav!
July 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW -flower works, (A play on fire works) these are gorgeous
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact