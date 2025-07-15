Sign up
194 / 365
Gum Blossom
Soft, delicate and abundant.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
2
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
737
photos
13
followers
12
following
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
3
2
2
2025
Pixel 7
13th July 2025 3:39pm
Tags
#pink
,
#eucalyptus
,
#blossom
,
#gums
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
beautiful Blossom and colour fav!
July 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW -flower works, (A play on fire works) these are gorgeous
July 16th, 2025
