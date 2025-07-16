Previous
Spring is Coming by elf
Spring is Coming

The first blooms are out and there are many buds to follow.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
July 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Dreamy
July 16th, 2025  
