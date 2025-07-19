Previous
Next
Purple Pansy by elf
198 / 365

Purple Pansy

My favourite flower when I was a kid. I don't know why I just know they make me smile.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact