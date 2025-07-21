Previous
Popular Purple by elf
198 / 365

Popular Purple

I stopped to admire this iris and started a lovely conversation with the owner. I told her about my 365bprojecy and how her iris was pick of the day. It made her very happy
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
