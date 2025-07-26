Previous
Board Bunny by elf
Board Bunny

This is a tool that will be used to guard the user's hands.
Given it resembles a rabbit I was asked to embellish it.
So here's the bunny.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
