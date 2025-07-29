Previous
Secret Birthday Twin Wishes by elf
208 / 365

Secret Birthday Twin Wishes

What a wonderful message to receive from a stranger.
Naturally I created a further positive wish for the next visitor. See previous day to understand the art installation.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Photo Details

