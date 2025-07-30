Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Magnolias
I used this photo as inspiration for a painting. The delicate shades of pink really appealed.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
751
photos
13
followers
12
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th July 2025 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#pink
,
#flora
,
#magnolias
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful and inspirational for your Art..
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
