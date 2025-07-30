Previous
Magnolias by elf
209 / 365

Magnolias

I used this photo as inspiration for a painting. The delicate shades of pink really appealed.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Very beautiful and inspirational for your Art..
July 30th, 2025  
