Previous
Empty Pen by elf
213 / 365

Empty Pen

The weather has been awful for a week so I have been working on a submission for a writing competition.
I write with a fountain pen because I love the way it glides over the page. Then I use dictation software to get a draft to edit. Almost there!
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact