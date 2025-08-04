Sign up
Empty Pen
The weather has been awful for a week so I have been working on a submission for a writing competition.
I write with a fountain pen because I love the way it glides over the page. Then I use dictation software to get a draft to edit. Almost there!
4th August 2025
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th July 2025 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
#writing
#pens
#stationery
