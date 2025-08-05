Previous
Blue Sky Day by elf
Blue Sky Day

After continuous rain it was so gorgeous to see blue sky, the moon and these stunning magnolias.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
