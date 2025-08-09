Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Tail of the whale
Just before a deep dive the humpback whale lifts its tail to create a beaded curtain of water.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
2
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
760
photos
13
followers
12
following
59% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#whales
,
#humpbacks
,
#cwtaceans
,
#vsç.
Monica
Fabulous!
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo Fabulous…where are you?
August 9th, 2025
