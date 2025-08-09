Previous
Tail of the whale by elf
Tail of the whale

Just before a deep dive the humpback whale lifts its tail to create a beaded curtain of water.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Monica
Fabulous!
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo Fabulous…where are you?
August 9th, 2025  
