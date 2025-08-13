Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
Sunrise Over the Bay
Captured the first rays of the morning, then promptly went back to bed.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
0
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
764
photos
13
followers
12
following
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
13th August 2025 6:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sunshine
,
#sunrise
,
#dawn
,
#mornings
