224 / 365
Blue Hues
Captured the last blue hues at my last stop before heading home.
This harbour is where all the whale boats are moored. They have all left for the day. I whipped up a little postcard to send to a friend.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#art
#boats
#seascape
#harbour
