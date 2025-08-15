Previous
Blue Hues by elf
224 / 365

Blue Hues

Captured the last blue hues at my last stop before heading home.
This harbour is where all the whale boats are moored. They have all left for the day. I whipped up a little postcard to send to a friend.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
61% complete

