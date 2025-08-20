Previous
Sunrise before Sailing by elf
Sunrise before Sailing

Going whale watching is a tough gig when you have to be up before dawn each day. This view was the reward.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
