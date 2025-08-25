Previous
Next
Solo Beauty by elf
234 / 365

Solo Beauty

It fell from the spike during the storms, too beautiful to be abandoned. Still going strong a week later. Such a delicate blend of pink colours.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact