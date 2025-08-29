Longlisted

Sign up
This week I learnt a short story I wrote is to be published. I am in contention for winning a prize in this writing competition. My story was a memorial of my friend, Fiona, who died last year. Fiona would be delighted.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
