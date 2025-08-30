Sign up
239 / 365
What's That Sound?
My choir sang to support the marathon runners and they were all very appreciative of the singing. They liked the beat. We had one video of a performance rack up 240k views.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#city
,
#urban
,
#marathon
,
#choir
,
#adultgleeclub
