240 / 365
Whither Thou Goest
I just caught this glimpse in the side mirror.
Stunning sunset.
Visiting a coastal town.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
#sunset
#reflections
#australia
#mirrors
