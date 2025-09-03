Sign up
242 / 365
Last Light Paddle
Got my kayak in the water just before sunset. It meant packing up in the dark but it was worth it.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
Tags
#sunset
,
#kayak
,
#seascape
,
#paddle
,
#kayaking
,
#waterview
