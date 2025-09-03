Previous
Last Light Paddle by elf
Last Light Paddle

Got my kayak in the water just before sunset. It meant packing up in the dark but it was worth it.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
