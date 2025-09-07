Previous
Blossom by elf
247 / 365

Blossom

I walked down a suburban street covered in blossom. Here's a sample blossom with a backdrop of a brilliant blue sky day.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
67% complete

