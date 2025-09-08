Previous
No Photos Please by elf
248 / 365

No Photos Please

This is a yellow tailed black cockatoo. They are very vocal and sound like dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.
As I raise my camera the woman beside me said: Oh don't photograph them! It just encourages them!
