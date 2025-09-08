Sign up
248 / 365
No Photos Please
This is a yellow tailed black cockatoo. They are very vocal and sound like dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.
As I raise my camera the woman beside me said: Oh don't photograph them! It just encourages them!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#birds
,
#australia
,
#wildlife
,
#cockatoos
