Vincent, Now I Understand by elf
250 / 365

Vincent, Now I Understand

These stunning blue irises take pride of place in one of favourite gardens on my regular walk.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
