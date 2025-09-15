Previous
Next
Queen's Tears by elf
255 / 365

Queen's Tears

This bromeliad only flowers for a short period but the flowers are the most interesting colours purple, pink, yellow and green in a tear drop shape with curls at the tip of the flower.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow an incredible flower… superb capture
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact