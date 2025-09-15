Sign up
255 / 365
Queen's Tears
This bromeliad only flowers for a short period but the flowers are the most interesting colours purple, pink, yellow and green in a tear drop shape with curls at the tip of the flower.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
18th September 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#flora
Beverley
ace
Wow an incredible flower… superb capture
September 18th, 2025
