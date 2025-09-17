Previous
River Run by elf
River Run

Took a two hour kayaking trip down this river. The riverbed was all sand with beaches along the bends.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
