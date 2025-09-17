Sign up
255 / 365
River Run
Took a two hour kayaking trip down this river. The riverbed was all sand with beaches along the bends.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#river
,
#kayak
,
#recreation
,
#watersport
