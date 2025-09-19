Previous
Abundance by elf
Abundance

Wherever I look now there are flowers. Spring is wonderful.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… the fragrance will be lovely…
September 19th, 2025  
