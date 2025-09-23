Previous
Sailing by elf
Sailing

I painted this for an art exhibition in November. I have to finish 4 paintings by Sunday.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
