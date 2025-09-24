Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Coiled
My artisans group hosts community art workshops each month. I assisted by cohosting. Our project was using cord and yarn to make coiled Coasters.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
