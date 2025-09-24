Previous
Coiled by elf
264 / 365

Coiled

My artisans group hosts community art workshops each month. I assisted by cohosting. Our project was using cord and yarn to make coiled Coasters.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact