265 / 365
Blooming Wonderful
These orchids are in full swing. There are literally hundreds of scented blooms and they are delightful.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
810
photos
13
followers
12
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th September 2025 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#gardens
,
#orchids
,
#flora
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025
