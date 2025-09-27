Previous
Lux luggage by elf
267 / 365

Lux luggage

The window display at Louis Vuitton never disappoints. Scooters made from luggage.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

bkb in the city ace
Fantastic display
September 28th, 2025  
