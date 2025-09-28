Previous
Death by Dessert
Death by Dessert

Mulberries have hit the ripe stage Our tradition is to make all kinds of mulberry treats. This one is a mulberry custard slice and the top is beaten egg white so it's kind of thick and fluffy at the same time.
PS it's delicious
28th September 2025

ELFord

Delicious
September 28th, 2025  
